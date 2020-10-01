15 years of Palantir’s share price

F.P Report

NEW YORK: Palantir’s Series A funding round — the first time that a value was really placed on the company — came in 2005, with a $2 million investment from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s investment arm, at 10 cents per share.

By the numbers:

In-Q-Tel then led the $10.5 million series B in November 2006, at 6 cents per share, and also took part in the $37 million Series C at 58 cents per share, in February 2008.

By November 2016, Palantir was raising money from institutional investors at $11.38 per share

Between the lines: Investors then started buying shares from shareholders, rather than from the company itself, at significantly lower prices — as low as $4.17 per share in August 2020.

Palantir finally became a public company yesterday, and for one minute, at 1:50pm, it briefly touched $11.38 per share. But then it fell back to close at $9.50 per share.

The bottom line: We don’t know how much of a stake the CIA still holds in Palantir. But if it hasn’t sold any of the shares it bought, In-Q-Tel could be sitting on a holding worth more than $1 billion.

Sources (Axios)