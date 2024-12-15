1,500 tons of fish meat processed in Kunduz

KUNDUZ (TOLOnews): The Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Kunduz Province stated that 1,500 tons of fish meat have been processed this solar year from 400 fish farms in the province.

According to the directorate, in recent years, the establishment of fish farms and the use of fish meat in the province have significantly grown.

Jumauddin Omar Khil, the livestock promotion manager of the directorate, said: “In Kunduz Province, we have a total of 400 fish farms.

This year, which is the fish harvesting season, approximately 1,500 tons of fish have been obtained from these farms.”

Some fish sellers in the province say that with the arrival of winter, the number of their customers increases, and they earn a good income.

Mujtaba, one of the fish sellers, said: “In winter, our sales are higher compared to summer. Because the weather is cold and fish have a warm nature, people consume more fish.”

Mohammad Hussain Salami, another seller, stated: “In winter, the fish market flourishes more. Many people come to buy fish, but in summer, the market is less vibrant.”

Mustafa Sharifi said: “People’s interest in consuming fish increases in winter because fish are rich in vitamins that are beneficial for the body. Various types of fish are available in Kunduz.”

In recent years, many citizens in various provinces of the country have turned to establishing fish farms. This initiative has managed to support their families’ living expenses and improve their economic conditions.