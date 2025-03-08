158 different projects implemented in Balkh last year

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): About 158 different projects worth 275 million US dollars were implemented in northern Balkh province last year, an official said on Sunday.

Economy Department head Sardar Mohammad Haidari said of these projects 101 schemes were implemented by international organizations and 57 others by the government.

He said these projects were implemented in health, development, education, agriculture, and other sectors, which also provided jobs and facilities for thousands of people.

“In 2024, 101 projects worth $223,180,000 were implemented with financial support from national and international organizations. The Department of Economy completed 57 development projects costing $37,841,900 in the fields of agriculture, health, development, education, and economy,” he added.

On the other hand, residents welcomed the implementation of reconstruction and development projects and emphasized to continue these projects.

Jamaluddin, a resident of Al-Borz district, explained these projects provided them with facilities and also played a beneficial role in improving economic growth.

“I am very happy with the construction of water supply network in our area and many people’s problems have been solved with it”.

Agha Gul, another resident, is happy with the implementation of these projects.

“We are happy that our highway has been fundamentally rebuilt, in cold season problems surfaced for vehicles and it was very difficult to travel, but thankfully, the government paid attention to areas and we ask for more attention”.

According to Syed Omar, a resident of Chamtal district, the government should implement projects in remote areas where nothing has been done in the past.

“Previously, must of development and reconstruction projects had been carried out in urban areas. We urge the government and aid organizations to pay attention to remote areas, because people are struggling with many social problems,” Syed Omar explained.

Meanwhile, the Rural Development and Reconstruction Department built 24 water supply networks and nine check dams this year.