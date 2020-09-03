16 arrested in crackdown against street crime

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Police claimed to have arrested 16 outlaws in crackdowns against street crime, robberies and burglaries during the month of August in the various areas of City division.

Addressing a news conference at Gulbahar police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) City division Waqar Azeem Kharal stated that a special crackdowns against street criminals were initiated across the City division.

He added that during the crackdown 16 alleged street criminals who looted innocent citizens at gunpoint were apprehended adding that after snatching the valuables they sold the stolen items on low prices.

Talking about the one month progress, SP City added that 108 suspects were also apprehended including drug smugglers during the crackdown in the City division.

He added that during the actions Rs 2.3 million cash, five tola gold, 16 snatched motorbikes, three motor cars, 45 stolen mobile phones, four rifles, 114 pistols and 7,000 bullets from their possessions.