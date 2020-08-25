16 new Coronavirus cases reported

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus out of 169 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

So far, 101,377 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 8,233 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 and 80 recoveries.

The number of total cases is now 38,070, the total reported deaths is 1,397, and the total recoveries is 28,440.

The cases were reported in Kabul (6), Paktia (7), Nangarhar (1), Kunduz (1) and Kunar (1) provinces.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 813,257 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 23,657,550, according to Johns Hopkins University.