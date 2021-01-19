16 security forces members, 2 civilians killed in clashes in Afghanistan’s Kunduz

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Sixteen Afghan security forces members and two civilians along with several militants were killed, and many people were wounded in two separate clashes in restive northern Kunduz province during Monday night, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Eight security forces and two civilians were killed and four soldiers wounded after they repelled a Taliban militants’ attack on security checkpoints in Bagh-e-Shirkat, a locality on outskirts of provincial capital Kunduz city, Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, chairman of provincial council, told Xinhua.

Several militants were also killed and wounded during the exchange of fire, he said.

In Archi district, in the northeastern province of the province, Taliban conducted a massive attack and tired to overrun the district headquarters but they were forced to leave the site after security forces repulsed them, according to Abdul Rizaq from national army’s 217 Pamir Corps.

Eight soldiers and six militants were killed and three soldiers and five militants were wounded during the fighting, he said.

“Taliban militants have forever tried to insecure the lives of the people by using people houses as trenches during fight with the security forces,” he told Xinhua.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent years.

Inhamuddin Rahmani, a provincial police spokesman, confirmed the clashes, saying details will be shared with the media later in the day.

Courtesy: Xinhua