16 soldiers martyred in gunbattle with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Sixteen Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while thwarting terrorists’ bid to attack a security check post in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

On the night between December 20-21, a group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in general area Makeen in the tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said the attempt was effectively thwarted by troops and in ensuing fire exchange, “eight khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell”. “However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly embraced shahadat.”

The ISPR said sanitisation operation was launched in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack by terrorists on a security check post in the Makeen area of South Waziristan district.

In a statement, he paid glowing tribute to the 16 brave security personnel, who embraced shahadat while valiantly combating the terrorists. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the martyrs’ families, and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.

The premier said that our security forces are determined to eliminate terrorists, defending the country with courage and determination.

PM Shehbaz expressed that the entire nation salutes the martyrs for their ultimate sacrifices, and assured that Pakistan is committed in its fight to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

Earlier today, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were neutralised after security forces successfully thwarted a bid to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR had said that the troops engaged the terrorists after their movement was picked in Rajgal area in the night between December 19 and 20.

The statement also underscored Islamabad’s persistent calls urging Kabul’s interim government to “fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by [terrorists or khwarij] for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”.

Pakistan has been reeling from increased terrorist attacks for months with the third quarter (July-September) witnessing a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.