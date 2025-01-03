16 telecommunications sites to be established in Nimroz province

NIMROZ (TOLOnews): Najibullah Haqqani, the acting Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, says that the ministry will establish 16 new telecommunication sites in Nimroz province.

According to Haqqani, these sites will be built in districts and remote areas where people currently lack access to telecommunication services.

“To provide services to the people, we will install 16 telecommunication sites in various districts in the near future. We also urge networks to come to Nimroz province, invest, and provide services to the people, “the acting minister stated.

Some residents of Nimroz have complained about the low quality and high cost of telecommunication and internet services, stating they face serious challenges.

“We ask the government to activate a telecommunication network in this area. The network that exists does not work properly at all,” said Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Nimroz.

“Our demand is that the networks become more efficient because when we make calls, most of the time they do not work properly or are out of service,” said Reza, another resident of Nimroz.

According to officials, since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, 12 telecommunication sites have been activated in Nimroz so far.

Nevertheless, many residents of remote areas in the province express concerns about not having access to telecommunication services or the low quality and high costs of these services.