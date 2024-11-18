‘17 schools to be repaired in Zabul’

ZABUL (TOLOnews): Officials of the Zabul Education Department said that 17 schools that were destroyed due to past conflicts and natural disasters will be rebuilt .

According to officials, the reconstruction of these schools, located in Qalat city, the center of Zabul, and six districts of the province, will cost 8 million afghani and is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Gul Wali Muttaqi, the head of Zabul’s Education Department, stated: “These schools will be reconstructed in central Zabul, Qalat city, and in the districts, one of which is a Darul Uloom (religious school). With the construction of these schools, many students will have the opportunity to study in a safe environment.”

Meanwhile, students and residents of Zabul consider a secure educational environment an important factor in improving the quality of education.

“Before, our school did not have doors or windows, and its roof was damaged. Because of this, we couldn’t study properly. Now, this problem is solved, and I am happy,” said Safiullah, a student.

“We urge the Islamic Emirate to build more schools because suitable buildings are very important for enhancing the quality of education,” said Mohammad Hashim Wahdat, a resident of Zabul.

In addition to rebuilding school structures, officials of the Zabul Education Department are also working on new ways to strengthen the educational process to improve the quality of education in the province.