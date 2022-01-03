175 cases of Omicron, 339 other variants of coronavirus detected

KARACHI (APP): The Sindh government to ascertain prevalence of Omicron in the province conducted 351 tests out of which 175 were detected with Omicron.

Meeting was held under chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, acting Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Dr Ari of Indus Hospital and other concerned officers also attended the meeting here at CM House on Monday.

The meeting was told that 351 samples were tested to ascertain the existence of Omicron variant in the province against which 175 cases of Omicron were detected. It was also pointed out that out of 175 few had travel history predominantly from the UK, Dubai, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi and Angola.

It was pointed out that during the last 30 days, Dec 3rd, 2021 to January 2nd, 2022, the number of COVID-19 cases have started increasing. On December 3rd, 2021, 261 new cases were detected which kept on showing an upward trend and finally on January 2nd, 2022 reached 403.

At this the chief minister said the situation was critical and urged the health department to start an extensive vaccination drive and increase tests of the people all over Sindh. He urged people of the province to adopt precautionary measures, otherwise his government would have to take strict measures. The meeting was told that during the last 30 days, December 4th, 2021 to January 1st, 2022, 51 patients died, of them 40 or 78 percent on ventilators, six or 12 percent off ventilators, five or 10 percent at home. To a question, the CM was told that so far 29,579, 471 vaccinations have been administered all over Sindh.

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Monday, however 339 new cases emerged when 10,632 tests were conducted. Murad Ali Shah said fortunately no death was reported on Monday. He added that till last Sunday the number death and was 7,673.

Murad Ali Shah said 10,632 samples were tested which detected 339 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,169,055 tests have been conducted against which 481,949 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.1 percent or 468,200 patients have recovered, including 33 overnight. The CM said currently 6,076 patients were under treatment, of them 5,880 were in home isolation, 42 at isolation centers and 154 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 148 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 339 new cases, 236 have been detected from Karachi, including 110 from South, 93 East, 18 Central, 10 Korangi, 3 Malir and 2 West. Hyderabad has 25, ShaheedBenazirabad 13, Dadu and Tharparkar 10 each, Badin 9, Jamshoro 8, Matiari 7, Shikarpur 4, Ghotki, Umerkot and Sukkur 3 each, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 2 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said 29,313,787 vaccinations have been administered upto December 31st, and added during the last 24 hours 265,684 vaccines were inoculated – in total 29,579,471 vaccines have administered which constituted 53.62 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.