‘177 MNAs reposed trust on PM’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: More than 177 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the PTI and allied parties reposed their trust in the leadership of Prime Min-ister Imran Khan, reveals Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday.

Mentioning the details on the matter, the Minister Shibli also underscored that merely one or two MNAs could not attend the meeting as they were on their way to Islamabad, adding that prime minister would get vote of confidence on Saturday and after that his position would be further strengthened.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz gave this statement while talking to the media after the meeting of parliamentary parties of PTI and allies at the Parliament House.