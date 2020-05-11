179 Pakistanis repatriated from US arrive in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: First special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday repatriated from the United States of America (USA).

PIA’s first special flight from the US has reached Islamabad with 179 passengers onboard from Washington DC via PK 8722. The passengers appreciated the services of PIA on their return home.

The national carrier has announced to continue its relief operation till the return of the last Pakistani stranded abroad and more flights carrying stranded Pakistanis would arrive in Pakistan in the next coming days.

On the other hand, the PIA will operate 9 flights for the return of British nationals of Pakistani origin from May 11 to 17. Two special flights from Lahore and seven from Islamabad will depart for the UK.

In addition, two flights will be operated from Islamabad to London and Manchester on May 14, while a special flight from Lahore to Manchester will be operated on May 15.

These flights will be operated from Pakistan to London, Manchester and Birmingham. The first flight will run from Islamabad to London on May 11, from Islamabad to Manchester on May 12, and on May 13 the PIA will operate a special flight from Lahore to London.

On Sunday, the national carrier repatriated more than 500 stranded Pakistani citizens in the UAE through 3 special flights from Dubai to Faisalabad and Karachi.

Two special PIA flight departed to Faisalabad at 10.30am and 4.30pm, carrying 140 passengers each on Airbus A320 while the airline’s 777 aircraft took off from Dubai to Karachi at 12.30pm to repatriate more than 250 people.

PIA commenced its special flight operation on April 18 and has completed more than two dozen departures from Dubai to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad and Multan to repatriate around 6,000 people so far. Another 2,000 were repatriated through 12 flights operated by UAE airlines including Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai.