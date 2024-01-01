17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto’s death being observed today

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is marking the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto today with nationwide tributes.

The central event is being held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the final resting place of the Bhutto family in Larkana, Sindh. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and other senior party leaders are set to address the gathering.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Benazir’s youngest daughter and current first lady of Pakistan, is also attending, along with Faryal Talpur, a member of the provincial assembly and sister of Asif Ali Zardari. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived at the Presidential House in Naudero a day earlier to join the event.

A 60-foot-wide stage has been prepared for the occasion, adorned with PPP flags and portraits of Benazir Bhutto and other party leaders. Renowned poets will recite verses in her honor. Security is tight, with Larkana Police installing CCTV cameras in the area. Over 8,500 officers, including Special Security Units (SSUs), women personnel, traffic staff, and commandos, have been deployed to ensure safety during the event.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary. In a message posted on X, he described her as a “champion of democracy” and an “icon of resilience,” highlighting her advocacy for dialogue and political reconciliation.

He emphasized her role in the creation of the Charter of Democracy, signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, as a symbol of her lasting impact. Sharif expressed respect for Benazir’s family, particularly Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who continue her political vision.

Benazir Bhutto remains an enduring figure in Pakistan’s political history. Born on June 21, 1953, into the prominent Bhutto family, she was a vocal defender of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, during his imprisonment and execution in 1979.

She made history by becoming the first woman to serve as prime minister of Pakistan, holding office from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996. Her tenure focused on democracy, women’s rights, and economic reforms. Benazir Bhutto was tragically assassinated in 2007 while campaigning for a third term as prime minister.

Despite her untimely death, her legacy remains a powerful symbol of hope and resilience in Pakistan.