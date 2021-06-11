18 killed as passenger bus plunges into Khuzdar ditch

F.P. Report

KHUZDAR: A passenger bus fell into a ditch killing 18 people and injuring several others in Tehsil Karkh, in Khuzdar.

The passenger bus was on its way to Khuzdar from Larkana district. The accident occurred when the bus was taking a sharp turn at high speed.

According to Levies sources, the turned turtle and fell into the ditch at Bhalonk area of Karkh on Friday. As many as 18 people including women and children were killed in the fatal road accident whereas several passengers sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were rushed to Khuzdar Civil Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, respectively.

On May 3, at least 15 people including women and children died in an accident at Burhan Interchange on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

Tyre burst was cited as the reason for the road crash. The bus carrying around 50 passengers was going to Mardan from Lahore on the motorway when it met the tragedy.

A minor girl and a woman are among the dead while more than two dozen sustained injuries. The Motorway police and rescuers reached the spot and took the injured to the Hassan Abdal Hospital. Seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan where most of the accidents are caused by overloading in public transport, negligent drivers, poor vehicle maintenance and dilapidated roads.