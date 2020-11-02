18 states of America set single-day coronavirus case records

Monitoring Desk

18 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Nine states surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are climbing in nearly all of these states. Nationwide case growth is outpacing testing. As Election Day approaches, the number of states breaking COVID infection records each week has returned to levels seen this summer.

Records broken:

Oct. 24: Oklahoma (1,829).

Alaska (526). Oct. 25: Alaska (526).

Alaska (526). Oct. 26: None.

None. Oct. 27: Pennsylvania (2,751).

Pennsylvania (2,751). Oct. 28: Kansas (3,369).

Kansas (3,369). Oct. 29: Indiana (3,649).

Indiana (3,649). Oct. 30: Illinois (6,943), Maine (103), Minnesota (3,165), Montana (1,063), Nebraska (1,605), New Mexico (1,078), Ohio (3,845), Oregon (600), Rhode Island (562), South Dakota (1,559), Utah (2,292), West Virginia (524), and Wyoming (521).

Zoom in: In Rhode Island, 20 recent cases were linked to religious gatherings — one of which had 200 attendees, the state’s health department director said Friday.

In Kansas City, Mo., patients from rural areas that need care are pushing urban hospitals to capacity, health officials tell a local NPR station.

In Billings, Mt., health care workers are worried about staffing as flu season approaches, NBC News reports from the ICU at St. Vincent hospital.

Utah's hospitals "are expected to begin rationing care in a week or two," the Salt Lake Tribune reports — citing the president of the state's hospital association.

What they’re saying: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) tweeted on Friday that the state had reported 13 fatalities that day, the most in a single day. “We cannot allow ourselves to become numb,” she added.

Utah Gov. Mike DeWine (R) asked residents to “wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands” when announcing the state’s record-breaking infections on Friday.

asked residents to “wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands” when announcing the state’s record-breaking infections on Friday. Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) this week paused reopening bars and extended the state’s state of emergency until late November, citing rising cases.

The bottom line: State data underlines NIAID director Anthony Fauci’s warning this week that the U.S. is “seeing hotspots literally throughout the entire country.”

