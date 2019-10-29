18 Taliban killed in Balkh and Faryab

Monitoring Desk

BALKH: The security forces killed 8 Taliban militants and wounded at least 10 others during the clashes in northern Faryab and Balkh provinces.

The 209th Shaheen Corps said Monday a clash broke out between security forces and Taliban militants in Chaqmaq Village of Pashtun Kot district in Faryab.

According to a statement released by 209th Shaheen Corps, the overnight clash left 6 Taliban militants dead and 8 others wounded.

The statement further added that the security forces and local residents did not suffer casualties during the clash.

Another clash also broke out between security forces and Taliban militants in PeyazKar area of Balkh district in Balkh province on Sunday which left 2 militants dead, the 209th Shaheen Corps said, adding that 2 other militants sustained injuries during the clash.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the clashes so far.(Khaama Press)