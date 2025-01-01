19 convicts in May 9 riots pardoned: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Mercy petitions of 19 convicts in May 9 riots have been accepted purely on humanitarian grounds, in accordance with law, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing said, the convicts exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy /remission in their punishments.

A total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions, it said, adding that 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal.

“Mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process,” read the press release.

Those whose punishment has been remitted are:

1.Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan

2.Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan

3.Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed

4.Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed

5.Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan

6.Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan

7.Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi

8.Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan

9.Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam

10.Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar

11.Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt

12.Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil

13.Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed

14.Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt

15.Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir

16.Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad

17.Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota

18.Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain

19.Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.

All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.

“The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy,” ISPR said.

Earlier in April 2024, release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.