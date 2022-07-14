19 criminals arrested in Kunduz

KUNDUZ (Agencies): Security officials in Kunduz say that in the last 24 hours, they have arrested 19 people on charge of criminal offenses in the province.

The spokesman of the Kunduz Commander police Qari Obeidullah Abedi said that in the last 24 hours, the officers of the Police of Kunduz have arrested 19 people on charge of gambling, theft, and dealing drugs from the city of Kunduz.

The Kunduz police tracking this criminal for a long time and with the cooperation of residents the police arrested them in several separate operations, he added.

According to him, the arrested confessed to their crimes in the first police investigation.

Related