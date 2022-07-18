19 dead as boat capsizes near in River Indus

F.P. Report

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least 19 people drowned on Monday while several others were missing after a boat capsized in the River Indus near Machka, approximately 65km from Rahim Yar Khan.

The boat, carrying a wedding party of over 100 people, was returning from Rajanpur to Machka when the incident occurred, Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said. The passengers, he said, belonged to the Solangi clan, adding that the boat capsized due to “overloading and high flow of water”.

The DC said that immediately after the incident was reported, 30 rescuers, five ambulances, and a water rescue van arrived at the spot. “Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while a search operation is underway for the remaining passengers,” he added.

After the news was reported, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and expressed grief over the loss of life, praying for the deceased souls and their families. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed authorities to use all the possible resources in the rescue operation and prevent any such incidents in the future.

