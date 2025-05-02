19 illegal health centers, clinics, pharmacies sealed in Logar

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): About 19 private health centers, clinics and pharmacies have been closed by the Public Health Department during an inspection in central Logar province, an official said on Saturday.

Logar Head of Media Office Fahimullah Ludin told Pajhwok Afghan News these private health centers, clinics and pharmacies illegally operated in Pul-i-Alam city and Kharwar district.

He said PHD sealed the 19 illegal private health centers, clinics and pharmacies.

According to him, officials of some health centers were instructed to provide quality services to the public.

Previously, 12 pharmacies in Baraki Barak district of the province were closed due to illegal activities.