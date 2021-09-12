19 killed as houses collapse following torrential rain

PESHAWAR (INP): Eleven people were killed after three houses collapsed in Torghar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday following a cloudburst that caused heavy rainfall in the area.

Rescue sources said the cloudburst-induced flash floods caused widespread destruction in the area and damaged several houses.

According to local police, three houses were completely destroyed in Torghar district’s Jhatka village and resultantly, several people got trapped under the rubble of the collapsed homes.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Police officials said they retrieved 19 bodies from the rubble and a rescue operation is underway to rescue others.

3 dead as Kakul village landsliding tramples house roof

In a horrific landsliding on Sunday near the Kakul’s Paijo village, at least three people have been reported dead and more injured as a house roof collapsed on the family residing in, rescue sources said.

According to the rescue officials, the efforts to pull out the injured in underway following the landsliding. So far two people have been recovered and shifted to the local hospital.

The operation is still underway to find more feared to be stuck under the rubble.

The rains in the Hazara and Mansehra regions have been devastating lately as the earlier update confirmed 11 deaths in the Tor Ghar regions as well after torrential rains razed five houses.