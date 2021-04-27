19 killed in fresh violence incidents

KABUL (Tolo News): Data collected by TOLOnews shows that 19 civilians and security force members were killed and 32 more were wounded in security incidents–including Taliban attacks in eight provinces–in less than 24 hours.

Samiullah Zare, an army officer, was killed on Sunday evening when he was attacked by unknown armed men in Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul’s District 18. He was carrying cash obtained from selling his home and was attacked when he returned from the property dealer’s office. The thieves took over 1 million Afs from him, Zare’s relatives said.

“We call on the government to ensure justice and follow this case. We want the perpetrators to be arrested and sentenced,” said Mahdi Muhebi, brother of Samiullah Zare. “The government authorities have lost the ability to feel the death of our youth as they are killed every day,” said Naqibullah Frotan, Zare’s cousin.

Besides Kabul, the provinces of Herat, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Helmand, Kandahar and Kunar also witnessed security incidents, including a targeted attack, a bomb explosion and Taliban attacks in which 15 members of Afghan forces and three civilians were killed and 12 security forces and 21 civilians were wounded.

“The fighting between the government and the Taliban has intensified once again and the civilians are sacrificed,” said Khan Mohammad Wardak, an MP. “It seems that armed opponents have no will for peace and violence is increasing day-by-day,” said Mohammadullah Batash, an MP.

The Defense Ministry said that 106 Taliban fighters were killed and 48 more were wounded in Afghan forces operations in the last 24 hours. “The Taliban has not reduced violence during Ramadan and they have continued their attacks against the people,” Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said. “The defense and security forces have thwarted many attacks by the Taliban and have inflicted heavy losses on them.” This comes as violence is on the rise following the announcement of the US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan on April 13.