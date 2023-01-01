19 members of KP caretaker cabinet resign

PESHAWAR (Agencies): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim Information Minister Feroze Jamal said on Thursday that nineteen members of the caretaker cabinet in the province, including him, had submitted their resignations to interim Chief Minister Azam Khan in light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) instructions.

The ECP had directed the caretaker CM last month to immediately sack his ministers, advisers and special assistants “involved in politics” to ensure free and fair electoral exercise in the province. The instructions were issued after PTI KP chief Ali Amin Khan Gandapur wrote a letter — which was signed by 52 ex-MPAs — to the ECP, seeking a level-playing field for all political parties in the coming general elections.

“The CM told us the election commission has made it clear that he needed to constitute a new non-political interim cabinet as all of its current members had political associations,” Jamal told media on Thursday, adding that 19 of them had resigned and the rest could not as they were out of Peshawar. “Those who are out of the city are returning [to submit their resignations]. But in case they are unable to resign for any reason, they would be de-notified tomorrow,” he said. Jamal added that it was “too early to say when the resignations will be accepted”.

A caretaker government has been at the helm at KP since January when the provincial cabinet was dissolved after PTI Chairman Imran Khan had vowed to disassociate himself from the “current corrupt political system” by quitting the assemblies where his party was in power. Last month, 52 former MPAs from the PTI’s KP chapter approached the ECP seeking a level-playing field for all political parties in the coming general elections.

They were signatories on a letter written Gandapur to the ECP, which said: “The conduct of KP caretaker government from its inception has raised serious concerns about its impartiality and intentions towards PTI. This is evident not only from its pressers and statements but also from the very composition of the entire cabinet, which consists almost exclusively of nominees from parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement and their allies like PPP and ANP.” The PTI letter said that “admission along with the blatant interference and alleged corruption by the office of the governor” was made by the representatives of the ANP, PPP and PML-N during talk shows on news channels.