19 more die as flood fury shows no sign of abating

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 19 more people died during last 24 hours in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday. According to the report, 12 people died in Sindh, four in KP and three in Balochistan, taking the tally to 1,208 since June 14 last.

The number of deaths in Sindh is 432—higher than other provinces. 256 people died in Balochistan and 268 in KP. 526 men, 244 women and 416 children died in floods. 1,256 people were injured in 24 hours across the country, whereas, the total number of the injured has reached 4,896 across the country.

The number of injured persons in Punjab is 3,266—higher than other provinces. 328 people were injured in KP and 166 in Balochistan. The number of those who injured in Sindh is 1,110. Apart from human loss, as many as 736,242 houses were partially destroyed by flood, whereas, 436,307 houses were completely destroyed.

Moreover, 733,488 cattle heads were washed away in flood across the country. 2,328 kilometers of roads were also damaged due to floods in Sindh. So far, 1,000 kilometers of roads have been destroyed in Balochistan and 1,589 kilometers of roads in KP. 243 bridges across the country were also damaged by floods.

On the other hand, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho paid a visit to Nawabshah. Speaking to 24NewsHD at Zardari House, she said that the entire Sindh was affected by rains and floods. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) will deliver a large consignment of medicines from Dubai to Pakistan next week for the flood victims,” she said. “Mobile teams are providing medical assistance to patients in flood-hit areas,” she added.

Rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan’s devastating floods, the European Space Agency said Thursday, as it released satellite images of a vast lake created by the overflowing Indus river. Rains, described by UN chief Antonio Guterres as a “monsoon on steroids” have claimed hundreds of lives since June, unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes. Data from the EU’s Copernicus satellite has been used to map the scale of the deluge from space to help the rescue efforts, the ESA said in a statement.

“Heavy monsoon rainfall — ten times heavier than usual — since mid-June have led to more than a third of the country now being underwater,” it said. The agency released images from the satellite showing an area where the Indus River has overflowed “effectively creating a long lake, tens of kilometres wide”, between the cities of Dera Murad Jamali and Larkana. Officials say more than 33 million people are affected — one in every seven Pakistanis — and reconstruction work will cost more than $10 billion.

Guterres has called the floods a “climate catastrophe” and launched an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding.

