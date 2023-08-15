19 PTI workers get bail in two May 9 cases

KARACHI (PPI): The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted bail to 19 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in cases registered over protests following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

While granting the bail, the court also ordered the accused to submit Rs100,000 worth of surety bonds each. The bail to the PTI workers was granted in two cases registered at Tipu Sultan and Shah Faisal police stations.

“What is the nature of the injuries of the policemen injured during the protests?” Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto questioned the investigation officer.

“We have tried every way to get the medical certificate (about the injuries of the policemen), but we have not been successful yet,” the lawyer for the accused told the court.

“How many days have passed since the incident? What in actuality is the incident?” Justice Kausar Sultana questioned.

“The case is about May 9 incidents,” the prosecutor answered. “It is better that the lawyers of the accused tell the court themselves,” Justice Kausar Sultana said to the prosecutor.