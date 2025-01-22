190 million pound case verdict has not affected Imran Khan: Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Former Federal Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has stated that the verdict in the 190-million-pound case had no impact on the health of Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Sheikh Rashid emphasised that he would not lie about the 190-million-pound case. He quoted Imran Khan, saying, “Decisions are made in the heavens,” and reiterated that negotiations hold no significance without the formation of a judicial commission.

He further added that he had no direct contact with anyone and that judicial commission approval was essential for any talks to move forward.

Commenting on the overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights case, Sheikh Rashid mentioned that lawyer Sardar Razik appeared for the petition. However, their turn in court was delayed again, with the judges deciding to hear the case after two weeks. Rashid underscored the importance of granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.