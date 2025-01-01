£190m case verdict against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi deferred again

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : The £190 million case involving the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Islamabad Accountability Court has been postponed once again and court staff has informed PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry that the decision will now be announced on January 13.

“The staff has confirmed that the verdict will not be announced today,” said Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Court officials stated that Judge Nasir Javed Rana is on leave today, leading to the deferral.

Earlier, the Islamabad Accountability Court held a hearing for the £190 million reference, but the court was unable to deliver a verdict against the PTI founder and his wife and postponed the verdict announcement on the £190 million reference against both accused.

The decision is now scheduled to be delivered on January 6. The court staff informed the defense lawyers of the new date.

The decision had initially been reserved on December 18, after the completion of arguments. Judge Nasir Javed Rana had previously announced that the verdict would be delivered today, but it has now been delayed.

The court informed the PTI lawyers that the decision would not be announced today. The Accountability Court in G-11 will set a new date for the hearing.

During the hearing, Judge Nasir Javed Rana was informed by lawyer Khalid Chaudhry that they were expecting the verdict today. In response, the judge said the verdict would not be delivered today, as the High Court’s course was ongoing and the case judgment was still being written. He asked the lawyers to check for a new date in 10 minutes.

It is important to note that the Islamabad Accountability Court had reserved its decision on the £190 million reference against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi four days ago, with the ruling originally scheduled for Monday.

The trial of the £190 million reference was completed in one year, with the NAB recording statements from 35 witnesses during the proceedings.

The PTI founder’s lawyers cross-examined the witnesses, and the court had reserved its decision on December 18, following the completion of arguments, to be delivered at Adiala Jail.