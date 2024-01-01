196 environmental defenders killed in 2023: Report

LONDON (AA) : At least 196 land and environmental defenders were killed in 2023 for their efforts to protect their communities and the planet, according to a report released Tuesday by the international non-governmental organization Global Witness.

This brings the total number of defender killings to 2,106 between 2012 and 2023, underlining the increasing risks faced by those standing up to destructive industries and defending their land and resources.

Colombia was identified as the deadliest country, with 79 murders recorded in 2023 – a significant jump from 60 in 2022 and 33 in 2021.

It marks the highest number of killings ever recorded in a single country by Global Witness and cements Colombia as the most dangerous country for environmental defenders, with 461 reported deaths over the last decade.

Other Latin American countries also saw high levels of violence.

Brazil recorded 25 defender killings in 2023, while Mexico and Honduras each had 18. Honduras now has the highest number of defender deaths per capita, making Central America one of the most perilous regions for environmental activism.

Additionally, 10 defenders were killed in Nicaragua and four each in Guatemala and Panama.

The report highlighted that Indigenous Peoples and Afro-descendant communities are disproportionately targeted, accounting for 49% of all defender murders.

“As the climate crisis accelerates, those who use their voice to courageously defend our planet are met with violence, intimidation and murder,” said Laura Furones, Lead Author and Senior Advisor to the Land and Environmental Defenders Campaign at Global Witness

“The number of killings remains alarmingly high. Governments must take decisive action to protect defenders and address the underlying drivers of violence against them.”