1st T20I: Australia beat India by 4 wickets in Mohali  

Monitoring Desk

MOHALI: A tame Indian pace attack gave a poor account of themselves in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, as the hosts went down by four wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-52-0), Harshal Patel (4-0-49-0).

Umesh Yadav (2-0-27-2), Hardik Pandya (2-0-22-0) all leaked runs as India failed to defend a 208-run total. Cameron Green (61) and Matthew Wade (45*) starred with the bat for Australia.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya scored 71 not out off 30 balls after KL Rahul’s 55 off 35 to help India post 208/6 in 20 overs. After senior batters Virat Kohli (2) and Rohit Sharma (11) fell inside the fifth over, Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25 balls) and Rahul batted with maturity to lay the platform before Hardik fetch the most out of it. India now trail the three-match series 0-1.