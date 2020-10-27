160719-N-ZZ999-112 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2016) USS Coronado (LCS 4), an Independence-variant littoral combat ship, launches the first over-the-horizon missile engagement using a Harpoon Block 1C missile. Twenty-six nations, 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 30 to Aug. 4, in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain the cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2016 is the 25th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Bryce Hadley/Released)

$2.37B Harpoon missile sale to Taiwan approved by US

The Frontier Post / October 27, 2020

Monitoring Desk

US State Department okays potential deal of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan, a decision sure to anger China.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion. 

The proposed sale of the Harpoon systems “will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region,” the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat from China.

Pressure on China ahead of US election

Earlier on Monday in Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other US companies it says are involved in Washington’s arms sales to Taiwan.

The US decision comes as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China ahead of November 3 presidential election and US concerns rise about Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan. 

Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Courtesy: TRT World

