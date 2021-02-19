2 arrested in Sindh Tourism Dept corruption case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) Friday rejected pre-arrest bail pleas of Sindh Tourism Department former managing directors Roshan Ali Kanasro and Ghulam Murtaza Daudpoto.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding allegation of corruption in Sindh Tourism Department.

The police arrested the accused from the court premises after rejection of bail pleas.

The NAB had issued arrest warrants against six persons, including a former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Department, on charges of embezzling Rs47 million.

The accused had approached the Sindh High Court to avoid arrest.

Following the rejection of bail by the high court, the accused had sought pre-arrest bail from the apex court.

The court rejected the pre-arrest bail of two accused former managing directors Roshan Ali Kan-asro and Ghulam Murtaza Daudputo while accepted bail pleas of two accused Azam and Altaf Memon.

