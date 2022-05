F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Two children namely Ali and Anisa have been missing and now shifted to Zamung Kor in Peshawar on direction of child court.

As per details shared by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, Ali son of Jawad and Anisa daughter of Jawad are said to be the resident of Lahore city.

Whoever knows these children can contact on the landline number of KP Child Protection Commission Helpline No: 1121 and Zamong Kor No: 091-9331937.