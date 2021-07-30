2 crewmen killed in an attack on an oil tanker

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Two crewmen, a British and Romanian national, died in an attack on an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company off the coast of Oman on Thursday night, the company said.

“With profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021 has resulted in the deaths of two crew members on board,” Zodiac Maritime said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

An unnamed senior Israeli official cited by Channel 13 news said a drone had struck the ship. He said the Romanian fatality was apparently the captain, while the British man was a security guard.

Zodiac Maritime is a London-based company belonging to Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer. Earlier this month, a UAE-bound vessel previously owned by Ofer’s company was struck in the northern Indian Ocean.

The company said that while it operates the Lib-eria-flagged “Mercer St-reet” oil tanker, the owner of the ship is Japanese.

It added on Friday it was not aware of any other injuries apart from the two crewmen who died.

“Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of everyone on board and all those affected by the situation. Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway,” the company added.

It later said the ship was “sailing under the control of her crew and under her own power… to a safe location with a US naval escort.”

A brief initial statement earlier from the British military’s UK Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the attack, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. The location is over 300 kilometers (185 miles) southeast of Oman’s capital, Muscat.

“We continue to work closely with the UKMTO and other relevant authorities,” Zodiac Maritime said.

The UKMTO statement did not elaborate, other than to say that it suspected the attack did not involve piracy. Earlier on Thursday, the British military group had said it was investigating another unexplained incident in the same area, but it did not elaborate.