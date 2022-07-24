2 dead, 5 injured in rain related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Two people died and five others have injured in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Sunday.

It said that 15 houses have been destroyed completely while 35 were damaged partially. District administration and field staff of the revenue department in D.I. Khan reached the rain affected areas along with machinery.

PDMA has distributed relief goods in the rain affectees of Khyber, Bajaur, D.I. Khan and Kohistan Upper districts while operation for the reopening of closed roads in Chitral and other districts was continued.

It said that on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies have been put on alert while district administration has also been directed to make estimation of losses and provision of all possible assistance to affectees.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that all available resources are being utilized for provision of best services to rain affected people and for this purpose, the authority is in close contact with district administration and all concerned agencies.

He said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority is fully operational and people have been asked to report any unpleasant incident on helpline 1700.

Flash flood damages 12 houses in Chitral: Flash floods wreaked havoc in different parts of Chitral and adjacent areas on Sunday, causing damages to at least 12 houses, and killing dozens of cattle.

According to the details, the flash floods in a local water stream swept away 11 goats and two cows at village Bakaryal. Besides, two children, who were trying to save their cattle, also received injuries.

Additionally, rain water entered into dozens of houses and shops in the area and more than a dozen house were damaged badly. The local residents have started relief operation on their own to remove standing water from houses.

House collapse; 13-year-old boy died: A thirteen-year-old boy was died when a roof of a house caved-in in Muwak Kotha area, District Swabi as torrential rain continued on the second-day, Swabi Police and Officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Soon after the incident of the roof cave-in, the officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the spot and shifted one Abdullah to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment. Abdullah received serious head injuries and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he succumbed to his injuries.

With the death of Abdullah, the overall death from the rain-related and house collapsed incidents reached five in the District.

Related