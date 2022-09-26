2 majors among six martyred in helicopter crash

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A Pak army helicopter crashed during a flying mission near Khost, Harnai Balochistan late last night, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday.

All six personnel on board including two pilots embraced martyrdom in the incident. Those who embraced martyrdom include: Maj Muhammad Muneeb Afzal – Pilot, Maj Khurram Shahzad – Pilot, Naik Jalil – Crew, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhamad Imran, Sepoy Shoaib

Major Khurram Shahzad was 39 years old and a resident of Attock. He is survived by a daughter. Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal a resident of Rawalpindi was 30 years old. He is survived by two sons

The 44 years old Subedar Abdul Wahid was a resident of Village Sabir Abad, Karak. He was survived by four children including three sons and a daughter Sepoy Muhammad Imran, 27, was a resident of Makhdoompur, Khanewal. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

The 30-year-old crew member, Naik Jalil Age was resident of Village Bhutta, Lohara, Tehsil Kharian, District Gujrat. He is survived by two sons. The 35-year-old Sepoy Shoaib was a resident of Village Khatarphatti, PO Syeeda Teh Jhand, District Attock. He is survived by a son.

Earlier last month, all the six officers and soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Corps Commander Quetta embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during flood operation in Balochistan. The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district. The accident was occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

The Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials. Prime Minister condoled with the families of martyrs Major Khurram Shahzad, Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Subidar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Naik Jalil, and Sepoy Shoaib.

Expressing his deep regret over the unfortunate incident, he said that Pakistan forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for the protection, security and defense of the motherland and nation is proud of their martyrs and will never forget these sacrifices. He also prayed for the elevation of high ranks of the martyred and patience to their families.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered his condolences to the martyrs and said: “Be it war or peace, the sacrifices of the officers and men of the armed forces for the sake of the motherland are unforgettable.”

On the other hand, PDM and JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom and said that his heart is saddened by the martyrdom of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army. “I pray that Allah accepts the martyrdoms of the martyrs and gives them high status. This is not only the grief of the families of the martyrs, it is the grief of the entire nation,” he said. Similarly, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed regret over the martyrdom of six personnel including two pilots in the accident In a different message he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

