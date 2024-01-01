2 militants killed in operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, two Khwarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing two Khawarij and arresting another during the operation. They expressed the resolve to continue operations until elimination of terrorism in the country. The entire nation stands behind its security forces in this war against terrorism, they added.