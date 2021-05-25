2 Pakistani peacekeepers honoured

UNITED NATIONS (APP): Two Pakistanis are among the 129 United Nations peacekeepers from around the world, who will be honoured posthumously on Thursday at a special ceremony marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

The Pakistani peacekeepers are: Sepoy Azhar Aziz, who served with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Imtiaz Hussain, who served in a civilian capacity for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

A total of 157 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag over the years, according to the United Nations.