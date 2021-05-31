20 Afghan civilians killed, 30 wounded in latest violence

KABUL (Tolo News): A new wave of violence in five provinces over the last 24 hours killed at least 20 civilians and wounded 34 others. One of the incidents was a magnetic IED blast that targeted a bus carrying lecturers and employees of Alberoni University in Parwan province. Maiwand Frooq Nijrabi, a medicine faculty lecturer at the university, was among those killed in the incident along with three of his colleagues. He was laid to rest in Kabul on Monday. 17 more people were reportedly wounded in the incident.

“The daily violence takes our youth, religious scholars and soldiers. If this continues, we will witness a dangerous crisis,” said Moeen Mirzada, a relative of Maiwand Farooq Nijrabi. “The enemy is not committed to any Islamic or human law,” said Fayiq Azimi, a relative of Nijrabi. Two civilians were killed and one more was wounded in an explosion in Shirzad district in Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, in Tagab district in Kapisa province, at least 10 civilians were killed when a mortar landed on a home where a wedding ceremony was underway. Sources said 15 more people were wounded in the incident. The village where the incident happened was near a frontline battle where government forces and Taliban were exchanging fire. Kapisa police confirmed the incident and said six people were killed and that the mortar “was fired by the Taliban.” The Taliban has rejected this claim.

“The increase in violence will challenge our approach to peace and will complicate the way to peace,” said Mir Haidar Afzali, an MP from Kapisa. “The Taliban is responsible for civilian casualties and the attacks they conduct are crimes under international law,” said Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Parts of the country witnessed security incidents in the last 24 hours. A university lecturer was killed in Farah, and in Kabul, a government employee and his driver were killed. Reports by officials and other sources indicate that 12 security force members were killed and six more were wounded in clashes in Helmand, Herat, Badghis and Paktia provinces.

“Both sides are making efforts to suppress each other and highlight their military power so that they can gain a greater advantage in the upcoming peace summits,” said Zahir Masroor, an MP from Balkh. Figures by the Ministry of Interior Affairs show that 248 civilians were killed and 527 more were wounded “in Taliban attacks” in the last month. The Taliban has rejected these numbers.