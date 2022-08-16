20 burnt alive as bus collides with oil tanker

F.P. Report

MULTAN: At least 20 people lost their lives as a passenger bus caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker at Motorway-5 in Multan on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred at Motorway M5 in Uch Sharif near Multan where a bus going to Karachi from Lahore collided with an oil tanker due to which both vehicles caught fire, killing at least 20 persons and injuring six others.

Motorway police and rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and started rescue operations. The injured and bodies were moved to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. It has been learnt that the accident reportedly occurred after the driver of the passenger bus fall asleep. The identity of the dead and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed grief over the deadly road crash and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Summoning report from the concerned authorities, Elahi directed the Multan commissioner to provide best medical facilities to the victims of the bus crash.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic road accident at Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange, which resulted in death of at least 20 persons.

"Saddened over the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident," he said in a tweet, terming the accident "very tragic". He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls and grant patience to the bereaved families. "My prayers are with the bereaved families," he said.

According to reports, the accident took place at the motorway in the wee hours of Tuesday when both vehicles caught fire following a collision, resulting in the killing of passengers on the spot.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the traffic accident near Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange on Multan- Sukkur Motorway.

In a statement, the minister expressed her sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased. She said that all were grieved over the tragic accident and she shared the grief of the bereaved families. Marriyum Aurangzeb prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the persons injured in the accident.

