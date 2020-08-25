20 cars crushed in landsliding as rains wreak havoc

KARACHI (TLTP): At least 20 cars were crushed due to landsliding in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area as rains wreaked havoc all across the port city.

According to SSP East Sajid Mir, the landsliding occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Munawar Roundabout. He added that no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The SSP Mir said that multiple bikes and cars parked there were damaged as a result of the landslide. He added that the houses nearby have been vacated as a precautionary measure.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday released figures about ongoing rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Karachi inundating low-lying areas and increasing chances of urban flooding.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani, North Karachi, Korangi, Landhi, Defence, Manzoor Colony, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Alfalah and other parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy rain.

Parts of the city received heavy to light rain on, leading to traffic jams and difficulties for motorcyclists. Karachi University Road became inundated due to the heavy rain, with rainwater accumulating to a few feet high on the road linking Hassan Square with Safoora Chowrangi. Sewerage and rainwater entered houses in the Naya Nazimabad and Azizabad Block II areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of urban flooding in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province. “More than usual rainfall is expected during the ongoing week,” the federal authority said citing a prediction from the met office.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also warned of urban flooding in the province, amid heavy rain forecast.

Meanwhile, several areas of Karachi faced power outages as 300 feeders and PMTs of the Karachi Electric (KE) have tripped after continued heavy downpour in the city.

Areas namely, North Karachi, Gulberg, Shadman, Nagan Chowrangi, FC Area, Buffer Zone, Malikr, Shah Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Akhtar Colony, Kemari, Baldia, Sher, Ajmer Nagri, New Karachi, Paposh, PECHS, Clifton, Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Jacobabad and others faced power suspension.

The woes of the people living in the affected areas have doubled due to continued rain and inundated areas.

Meanwhile, the KE spokesperson has said that supply of electricity has been suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure due to flood-like situations.