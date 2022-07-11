20 children died from cholera in Helmand’s Baghran district

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Twenty children have died from cholera disease in the Baghran district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Monday.

Information Department Assistant Director Mawlavi Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told Pajhwok Afghan News over 120 children infected by the cholera virus in the past two days out of which 20 died.

Deputy Health Director Dr. Naqibullah Fateh said medical teams from Nawmesh and Lashkargah had been dispatched to Baghran district to provide treatment and awareness to the people.

He stressed there was a need for the control of chorale disease with the support of NGOs working in the area of health.