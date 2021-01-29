20 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 20 precious lives whereas 599 new cases were reported on Friday in the province which turned the death toll to 4,681.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 156,404.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 342 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Kasur, two in Sheikhupura, eight in Nankana Sahib,17 in Rawalpindi,one in Attock,16 in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, three in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad, six in Sialkot,one in Narowal,17 in Gujrat, 62 in Faisalabad, seven in Toba Tek Singh, seven in Chineot,16 in Sargodha, eight in Bhakkar, one in Jhang, eight in Multan, one in Lodharan,one in Muzaffargarh, two in Vehari, one in Khanewal, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Layyah, 18 in Bahawalpur, two in Bahawalnagar, 17 in Rahimyar Khan, three in Rajanpur, two in Pakpatan and 12 new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,893,569 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 141,785 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.