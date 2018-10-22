20 killed, 35 injured in DG Khan road mishap

F.P. Report

DERA GHAZI KHAN: As many as twenty people, including three brothers, were killed and 35 others were injured after two passenger buses collided on late Sunday night near Ghazi Ghat area of DG Khan.

According to rescue officials the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment and an emergency was declared at the hospital immediately after the accident.

Eye witness told media that around 70 people were travelling from DG Khan to Multan when their bus met with the accident. Most of them hail from Multan and are related to each other, sources said, adding that all the deceased were relatives and those who died included three brothers as well.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Buzdar also directed the commissioner and RPO to immediately reach the site of accident. He also directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, Commissioner DG Khan Tahir Khursheed and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti visited the injured at the hospital.

