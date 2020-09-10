20 million children out of schools

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: More than 20 million children are out of the schools, a report revealed, private sectors could help the government to enroll the children.

A seminar was held at a local hotel in Peshawar in connection with ‘International Literacy Day’. At the seminar, it was apprised that there is a huge number of out of school children in Pakistan adding that to educate the children and brighten the future of the country, the enrollment of these children is need of the hour.

It was informed that the recent poverty wave in the country may add to the number of children out of the schools. It was told that civil societies, international donor agencies, private-sectors and media can play a pivotal role in addressing the issue and can help the government of Pakistan by sending these children to schools