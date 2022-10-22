20 people injured in Dir road mishap

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: At least 20 people most of them school children were injured when a private school van and a motor car collided head on at Gosum area in the jurisdiction of Munda police station here on Friday, residents and police said.

The Rescue 1122 emergency team rushed to the spot and shifted the serious injured students to the district headquarter hospital Timergara while provided first aid to the minor injured. The van driver Asghar Khan also injured. The Munda police registered a case and started investigation.

Similarly 10 more persons including a traffic police official Akhlaq Khan were injured when two cars collided at Osakai area in the jurisdiction of Ouch police station.

