20 persons drowned as boat capsizes in River Sutlej
/ November 18, 2019
F.P. Report
OKARA: At least twenty persons drowned as a boat capsized in River Sutlej near Okara, on Monday.
Local news channel reported that eight dead bodies have been recovered from the river and rescue operation is ongoing to find other persons.
The police maintained that the identities of the victims were not immediately known. The officials are investigating into the matter to find out the reason behind the unfortunate incident.