20 police Inspectors promoted to DSP rank

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the light of the recommendations of the departmental selection committee approved the promotion of 20 inspectors to the post of DSP, a formal announcement was also issued on Monday.

According to details, a meeting of the departmental selection committee was held recently. In which the cases of various officers were reviewed for promotion from inspector to DSP rank.

During the meeting, recommendations for promotion of 20 inspectors posted in different districts of the province to DSP rank were sent to the IGP for approval. The IGP formally approved the recommendations of the committee under which a notification was issued for the promotion of inspectors to the post of DSP which was immediately followed.

The promoted officers are Mazhar Jahan, Mohammad Riaz, Rajab Ali, Ali Khan, Waheedullah, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Ali Hassan, Matool Khan, Shah Nawaz, Shad Mohammad, Raja Mukhtiar, Fazal Wahab, Jahanzeb Khan, Mohammad Yusuf, Mohammad Sajjad, Fida Mohammad, Zahoor Ahmed, Naseem Hayat, Janan Habib and Arshad Ahmed.