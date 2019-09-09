20 Sri Lankan bureaucrats to visit Pakistan

Monitoring Desk

COLOMBO: The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, has organized training of 20 high-ranking Sri Lankan bureaucrats in Pakistan from September 15 to 27, 2019 at Pakistan’s National School of Public Policy (NSPP).

The delegation members paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd), Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat on September 9, 2019.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner said that the visit will give an excellent opportunity to Sri Lankan officers to gain knowledge about Pakistan’s civil service structure.

The High Commissioner further said that the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) is a premier institution for the training management of civil servants in Pakistan.

The delegation members, apart from visiting the government institutions in Pakistan, will visit Lahore and Taxila Museums, and different educational institutions. The delegation will also meet high ranking government functionaries during their stay in Pakistan.