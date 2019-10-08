20 students injured in Ghazni explosion

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: As many as 20 students including 15 girls and 5 young men were injured on Tuesday morning by a blast inside Ghazni University.

According to Afghan media, the explosion occurred while a lecture was in session, and students were taken immediately to the local hospital.

The school is located in Police District 3, in the city of Ghazni, the provincial capital.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.