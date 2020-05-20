20 Taliban killed in Ghazni, Paktika & Wardak

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: The security forces killed at least 11 Taliban militants during the operations in Ghazni, Paktika and Wardak provinces, the Afghan military said.

The 203rd Thunder Corps in a statement said the security forces conducted an operation in Nani area of Ghazni city as Taliban militants were planning to launch an attack.

The statement further added that the security forces killed 2 Taliban militants during the operation and wounded 3 others.

The security forces killed 2 Taliban militants and wounded 3 others during a similar operation in Wazikhwa district tof Paktika province, the 203rd Thunder Corps added.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted an airstrike in Syedabad district of Wardak province kiling 7 Taliban militants and wounding at last 3 others, the 203rd Thunder Corps said, adding that the airstrike also destroyed 5 motorcycles and some weapons and munitions. (Khaama Press)